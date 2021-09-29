By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area man will spend six to 12 years in prison for human trafficking.
A jury in Washington County found St. Patrick Earl Levy of McDonald guilty.
Police say he met a 17-year-old girl from New York on Facebook and she ran away to be with him. Law enforcement said he admitted to posting ads online soliciting the girl for sex and using the money to pay his bills.
Levy will also spend three years on probation and have to report as a sex offender for 25 years.