CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The man will also spend three years on probation and have to report as a sex offender for 25 years.
Filed Under:Human Trafficking, Local TV, McDonald, Sex Trafficking, St. Patrick Earl Levy

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area man will spend six to 12 years in prison for human trafficking.

READ MORE: Around The Table: Analysts Discuss Pittsburgh Mayoral Race And November Election

A jury in Washington County found St. Patrick Earl Levy of McDonald guilty.

St. Patrick Earl Levy (Photo Credit: Washington County Prison)

READ MORE: Across America And In Pittsburgh, A Large Percentage Of Law Enforcement Officers Are Not Vaccinated

Police say he met a 17-year-old girl from New York on Facebook and she ran away to be with him. Law enforcement said he admitted to posting ads online soliciting the girl for sex and using the money to pay his bills.

MORE NEWS: After Falling Through Floor At Burning Home, Charleroi Firefighter Returns To Job He Loves Nearly 3 Months Later

Levy will also spend three years on probation and have to report as a sex offender for 25 years.