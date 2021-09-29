By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police officer who died earlier this week from complications of COVID-19 will be laid to rest on Saturday at a private service.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says 47-year-old Officer Brian Rowland died at St. Clair Hospital Sunday evening following a brief battle with the virus.

His funeral will be held this Saturday, Oct. 2, at 4:30 p.m.

Visitation will also be held Saturday, prior to the service from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at William F. Slater II Funeral Home on Greentree Road.

In a statement, Chief Schubert said, “For his service, Officer Rowland will be afforded all of the honors befitting a fallen Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer as we recognize his selfless contributions to the City of Pittsburgh. Immediately following his passing, we adhered to the wishes of his family to respect his personal and private health information. His death, now confirmed to be the result of complications from COVID-19, is hitting us all with enormous gravity, as it has the families and friends of the nearly 690,000 Americans who have died, and whose lives have been affected by the ravages of this virus. Please keep Officer Rowland’s family and friends in your prayers at this time.”

Officer Rowland was a 21-year veteran of the force and worked in Zone 6 in the West End.