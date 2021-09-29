CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Connellsville, Fayette County, Local TV, Route 119

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) – Police have cleared an area in Connellsville, Fayette County.

READ MORE: Andy Warhol Museum Offering Free Admission On Wednesday As Part Of 'RAD-ical Days'

Officers could be seen just off of Route 119 near the intersection with Pittsburgh Street.

READ MORE: Pins Mechanical Company Plans To Move Into Former SouthSide Works Cinema Location

They were redirecting traffic away from that area.

KDKA has reached out to the police for details and is awaiting details.

MORE NEWS: Steelers' OLB TJ Watt Teams With 412 Food Rescue, Provides Families In Need With Groceries

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details