By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The former SouthSide Works Cinema could soon be filled with Duckpin Bowling Lanes, bocce ball, and arcade games.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pins Mechanical Company is moving in.
They already have locations in cities including Columbus and Indianapolis.
This location would become the first to include a carnival slide.
Developers are hoping to have the entertainment complex ready to open by the end of next year.