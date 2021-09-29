CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:412 Food Rescue, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, TJ Watt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few Pittsburgh families were treated to quite the surprise.

Steelers’ star outside linebacker showed up at their front door with fresh food.

Watt volunteered his time to help distribute groceries with 412 Food Rescue to families in need.

He even stopped by and met with a youth football team before completing the donations.