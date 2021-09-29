By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few Pittsburgh families were treated to quite the surprise.READ MORE: Pins Mechanical Company Plans To Move Into Former SouthSide Works Cinema Location
Steelers’ star outside linebacker showed up at their front door with fresh food.
READ MORE: Penguins, Carnegie Mellon University, And Covestro Aim To Make Hockey Safer With New Dashers
We're so thankful to have hometown #FoodRescueHero @_TJWatt of the @Steelers distribute some food rescues last week!
Thanks to @HilltopUrbanFrm for a quick tour + chance to meet a youth football team before completing the rescues, bringing groceries to families in #Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/wEh6AFvPvc
— 412 Food Rescue (@412FoodRescue) September 28, 2021
Watt volunteered his time to help distribute groceries with 412 Food Rescue to families in need.MORE NEWS: Pa. State Senate Committee Approves Legislation To Use COVID-19 Relief For Environmental Program
He even stopped by and met with a youth football team before completing the donations.