By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEXFORD (KDKA) – Thursday is a big day for Allegheny Health Network and for those that live in the North Hills.

On Thursday, their newest hospital, AHN Wexford opens.

Dr. Allan Klapper, the president of AHN Wexford, joined Your Day Pittsburgh to discuss the big day.

“This is part of our strategy at Allegheny Health Network, to push care out into the community and make sure that patients don’t have to travel great distances to get some of the most advanced care that they need from some of the most specialized and skilled physicians,” Dr. Klapper said.

The new hospital will be fully equipped with a lot of care options, including an operating room and a labor and delivery unit.

“We have a labor and delivery unit with a level two NICU, we can manage high-risk pregnancies, we can manage pregnancies down to somewhere between 32 and 34 weeks,” Dr. Klapper explained. “It’s really exciting for us and I think it will be really exciting for the community, as well.”

While this new hospital is opened, it doesn’t mean that services will suffer at other AHN facilities such as Allegheny General Hospital. Dr. Klapper says it will supplement services throughout the network.

“When patients need that higher-end service, we have a LifeFlight that’s able to bring patients down to Allegheny General or by ambulance to get that specialized care,” he said.

More information on AHN Wexford can be found on their website at this link.