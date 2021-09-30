CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A suspect is in police custody.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the leg in Mount Washington this morning.

Pittsburgh Police first responded to the incident along Bailey Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Responders transported the victim to a hospital, and he is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say they have arrested a suspect who is now in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.