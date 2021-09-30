By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Butler County Community College’s main campus has been evacuated and closed for the day after an online threat was made against the campus, according to officials.

The original message, posted at 9:49 a.m. Thursday morning, said that the closing of the campus was “in response to info received by BC3 officials” and was done out of precaution.

Its locations in Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson, Lawrence and Mercer Counties are still open.

Officials say Butler Township Police told them about a threat posted to social media, which mentioned Oak Hills, around where the college’s campus is.

“The threat was a photograph of a message written on a white concrete block wall. College officials are reviewing white concrete block walls within classrooms and other facilities on its main campus. Classrooms and other facilities were occupied Thursday morning when college officials learned about and began to address the threat,” the university said in a statement.

Everyone was off of campus by 10 a.m. this morning.

A decision will be made today about whether classes or campus operations will resume on Friday.

