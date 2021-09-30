By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in East Liberty.
READ MORE: Fire And EMS Departments Say Funding From American Rescue Plan Is A Much-Needed Shot In The Arm
Police are looking for a gold Cadillac with two to four men inside after one person was shot near North Sheridan Avenue and Broad Street on Thursday.
No update was available on the condition of the victim, who was taken to a local hospital.
