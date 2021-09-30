CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – A former Plum Borough police officer is facing charges after a reported conflict with a neighbor.

The former officer and his neighbor were arguing and the former officer allegedly ended up pulling out a gun and shooting at the ground.

According to court documents, Dennis Daugherty and his neighbor were arguing over lawn-mowing and then Daugherty fired two shots into the ground.

Daugherty is facing charges including assault.