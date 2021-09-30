By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New details have emerged about a toddler who accidentally shot himself in the head in Sheraden.
Sources have told KDKA that the person who took the boy to the hospital apparently dropped him off and then ran off, leaving the toddler behind.
From there, the boy’s mother got a phone call about it and then arrived at the hospital about two hours later.
Police are investigating to find out who made the call and who took the toddler to the hospital.
According to investigators, a bullet grazed the boy’s head after he got a hold of a family member’s gun at a home on Glasgow Street.