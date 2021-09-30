By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the recently replaced Kenmawr Bridge.

The $12 million, 18-month project raised the bridge to provide the necessary clearance for double-stacked trains. The bridge carries South Braddock Avenue over the mainline tracks of the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, state Sen. Jay Costa, along with representatives from Rankin and Swissvale boroughs, PennDOT and the Port Authority attended the ceremony to celebration the completion of the span.

In a statement, Fitzgerald said, “This has been an important project for the eastern part of the county. Thank you to all of the stakeholders who came together to ensure this project got done. Its disrepair impacted residents, commuters, the Port Authority and the railroad. Finally, we have a structure that not only meets all of our existing needs, but also plans for the future.”

The new Kenmawr Bridge has two 14-foot traffic lanes and two 5.8-foot sidewalks.

The county says they “will maintain the new bridge deck roadway, structure, curbs, sidewalks (except for snow, ice, and debris removal), barriers, railings, protective fencing, drainage facilities, south approach roadway, and adjacent retaining walls.

“Swissvale Borough will maintain the north approach roadway and retaining wall along the new left turn lane; it will also be responsible for snow, ice, and debris removal on the bridge sidewalks.

“Swissvale and Rankin boroughs will maintain the street lighting within their respective municipal limits.”

Stay with KDKA for Chris Hoffman’s full report on the ribbon-cutting ceremony in KDKA’s evening newscasts.