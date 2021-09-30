By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rosedale Technical College is playing host to the 2021 fall career fair on Thursday.
More than 200 employers will be at the event looking to fill hundreds of jobs.
Attendees can get interviews for jobs in the fields of automotive, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, truck driving, and welding.
The job fair begins at 10:00 a.m.
Full information and registration can be found on the Rosedale Technical College website at this link.