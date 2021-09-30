By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) – Five Franklin Regional High School students were injured when their school van crashed into the Eat'n Park in Murrysville on William Penn Highway.
The crash occurred just after 7:00 a.m.
Seven kids were inside the van at the time of the crash and five have minor injuries.
Three of the students were taken to Forbes Regional Hospital via ambulance out of an abundance of caution and the parents and guardians of the students were contacted.
It is not known at this time how the crash occurred.
