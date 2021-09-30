MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he arrived at the hospital following a shooting in McKeesport.
According to Allegheny County Police, just before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the intersection of Bailie Avenue and Flagler Street for reports of shots fired.READ MORE: Rosedale Technical College Hosting 2021 Fall Career Fair
Once on the scene, they were informed of a man who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
They were also informed of a vehicle crash in the 600 block of Versailles Avenue.READ MORE: HM Health Solutions To Pay Settlement In Discrimination Claims
Police say the crash is associated with the shooting.
The man is in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.MORE NEWS: Former Plum Borough Police Officer Facing Charges After Argument With Neighbor
KDKA’s Lindsay Ward will have the latest on Your Day Pittsburgh beginning at 4:30 a.m.