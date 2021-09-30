MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition after he arrived at the hospital following a shooting in McKeesport.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the intersection of Bailie Avenue and Flagler Street for reports of shots fired.

Once on the scene, they were informed of a man who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

They were also informed of a vehicle crash in the 600 block of Versailles Avenue.

Police say the crash is associated with the shooting.

The man is in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

