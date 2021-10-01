By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say two men were arrested after someone called 911 and reported seeing two men with guns near the Target in East Liberty.
Pittsburgh Police say the men were not on the scene when officials arrived Friday, but the men were found a short time later. The men had two guns on them, police said.
Medics evaluated one of the men. Both were taken into custody, and police have not said what charged will be filed.