By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say a 29-year-old man from Duquesne was arrested after a drug bust at the Orchard Park Housing Plan.
In a release on Friday, police say they served a search warrant at a residence in the 900 block of State Street and seized approximately 1,650 stamp bags of suspected fentanyl, 10 additional grams of suspected fentanyl, $29,550 in cash, a weapon and ammunition.
Officials say they suspected Rashaad Fitzgerald of selling fentanyl out of the residence. He is currently on probation.

Fitzgerald has been charged with several narcotics and firearms-related offenses, law enforcement said.