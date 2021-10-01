By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police and the SWAT team have surrounded a home in the Hill District where a suspect wanted for an alleged homicide has barricaded themselves inside of a home and fired shots at officers.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the suspect has fired gunshots, but no injuries have been reported.

Someone at the scene could be heard yelling, “Shots fired! Shots fired!”

#BREAKING: “Shots fired! Shots fired!” Pittsburgh Police are pushing everyone back, including dozens of neighbors, after gun shots can be heard coming from a home near the corner of Roberts Street and Bedford Avenue. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/139mV17M2v — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) October 1, 2021

Law enforcement has set up in the area of Bedford Avenue and Manilla and Roberts Streets.

They are calling this suspect “armed and dangerous.”

UPDATE: SWAT is working to remove a homicide suspect from a home. Shots have been fired by the actor but no injuries. Neighbors are asked to please stay in their homes. Tear gas has been deployed. https://t.co/wUa7trNpmP — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 1, 2021

They are telling neighbors to stay in their homes and urging the public to avoid the area.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that police are trying to talk and negotiate with the suspect, but he isn’t cooperating.

Tear gas has been deployed, but law enforcement says the suspect threw the canisters back out towards the officers.

Investigators have not yet said what homicide case the suspect is wanted in and they also cannot say if anyone is inside the house with the suspect.

Additional law enforcement officers have been called to the scene.

