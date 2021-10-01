By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pitt Panthers star running back LeSean McCoy is retiring from the NFL.

Congrats on your retirement and a LEGENDARY career, Shady!#H2P pic.twitter.com/POHd8723bb — Pitt Athletics (@Pitt_ATHLETICS) September 30, 2021

McCoy, a Pennsylvania native, is retiring with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was drafted by them as a second-round draft pick in 2009 and spent his first six NFL seasons in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement, “LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness, and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise. LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that’s what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week. He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday.”

Watch live as LeSean McCoy officially announces his retirement from the NFL. https://t.co/l0Fr3WOlFz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2021

McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

He will be honored at Lincoln Financial Field at this weekend’s game on Sunday, Oct. 3.