PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We begin October with beautiful, seasonable weather and we can thank high pressure for that.
We do have a little bit of patchy fog this morning along with some areas in the upper 30's.
Tomorrow morning, we wake up to the same trend, fog, and chilly temperatures.
The warm and dry weather continues through tomorrow with highs warmer than today and well above normal in the upper 70’s!

Enjoy tomorrow, because rain arrives Sunday and sticks around for much of next week, so if you need to get yard work done and you want to decorate for fall, Saturday is the day.
The approaching low and cold front will arrive late Saturday night which should bring showers after midnight and into Sunday morning.
Highs are expected to stay in the low-to-mid 70's for the week, but also a good chance for rain showers each day.
The mornings won’t be as cold and will stay in the upper 50’s and low 60’s starting Sunday morning.
The most important thing is you’ll need to keep the umbrella with you for much of next week!
