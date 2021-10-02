By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHERADEN (KDKA) — Investigators are looking for the cause of a two-alarm fire on Universal Street in Sheraden Saturday evening.
Crews were called to that home just after 8 p.m. tonight.
Police officers got two elderly people out of that home safely, and one was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
“That fire is fully under control right now, and a second home sustained some heat damage but did not fully catch on fire,” Amanda Mueller, the Deputy Public Information Officer of Pittsburgh Public Safety, said. “Right now, everything’s still under investigation.”
There are still several streets in the area closed as that investigation continues.
