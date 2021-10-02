AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shoulder is closed westbound nearby the Squirrel Hill Tunnel after a severe crash between Exit 77 – Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 74 – Squirrel Hill/Homestead.

Sources tell KDKA one person has been transported from the scene.

Sources also say that one vehicle went into a barrier and that the person was reportedly entrapped.

The crash happened on the Parkway inbound around the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

Previously, all inbound lanes had been closed around the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

The traffic camera for the I-376 originally showed major backup of traffic.

State Police are currently investigating.

