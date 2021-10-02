AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police have launched an investigation following an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store along Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the store around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday following the report of an armed robbery.

A store employee told police that an armed Black man entered the stored held the employee at gunpoint, ordering him to give the man cash from the register.

(Courtesy: Wilkinsburg Police Department)

The man then is said to have fled the store in an unknown direction.

Police say the man is described as being 5’9″, with a thin build, and was wearing all black, with a black ball cap and a black backpack.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Grande at the Wilkinsburg Police Department ar 412-244-2950.