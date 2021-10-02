By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police have launched an investigation following an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store along Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the store around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday following the report of an armed robbery.

A store employee told police that an armed Black man entered the stored held the employee at gunpoint, ordering him to give the man cash from the register.

The man then is said to have fled the store in an unknown direction.

Police say the man is described as being 5’9″, with a thin build, and was wearing all black, with a black ball cap and a black backpack.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Grande at the Wilkinsburg Police Department ar 412-244-2950.