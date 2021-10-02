AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
Dr. Fu died last week, surrounded by his family. He was 70 years old. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dr. Freddie Fu, a medical pioneer and a mentor to surgeons all across the world was laid to rest on Friday.

Family and friends gathered at the Heinz Memorial Chapel on Friday to say goodbye.

Dr. Fu was well known for developing innovative techniques for treating sports-related injuries and cared for a number of prominent athletes.

He helped develop the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side and was also a well-known philanthropist and benefactor of many local causes.