By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dr. Freddie Fu, a medical pioneer and a mentor to surgeons all across the world was laid to rest on Friday.READ MORE: Brashear Football Team Sidelined Until Oct. 11 Due To Positive COVID-19 Case
Dr. Fu died last week, surrounded by his family. He was 70 years old.
Family and friends gathered at the Heinz Memorial Chapel on Friday to say goodbye.READ MORE: Steel Valley School District Condemns 'Smack A Staff Member' TikTok Challenge
Dr. Fu was well known for developing innovative techniques for treating sports-related injuries and cared for a number of prominent athletes.
Related stories:
- Dr. Freddie Fu, World-Renowned UPMC Doctor, Dies At 70
- ‘I Owe Him Everything’; Zlatan Ibrahimovic Pays Tribute Following The Passing Of Dr. Freddie Fu
He helped develop the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side and was also a well-known philanthropist and benefactor of many local causes.