By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We want you to meet two guys are putting in the work to make the South Side a great place to be.

Meet Mike Walker and Artie Murphy, also known as ‘The Clean Team.’

You might have seen them along East Carson Street, sweeping the sidewalk, cleaning up trash, and even giving directions to tourists.

Over the last two years, they’ve weeded 432 blocks, peeled off 1,600 stickers, and collected 353,000 pounds of trash — 20,000 pounds more than a blue whale weighs!

On Friday, Mike and Artie got a big surprise from city councilman Bruce Kraus, to recognize their hard work.

“The council of the City of Pittsburgh does hereby declare Friday, October 1 to be ‘Mike Walker and Artie Murphy Day in the City of Pittsburgh’,” said Kraus.

“When I work, I think about positive things, so I feel energized, and I can help somebody else feel good about themself,” said Artie Murphy.

“I didn’t expect it at all. I appreciate it, this is wonderful,” Mike Walker said.

The money for ‘the Clean Team’ comes from the new parking meters on the South Side.

Even though they were met with pushback at first, those parking meters raise the cash that help keep the South Side clean.