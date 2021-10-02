By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Penguins continue through the preseason, they have made another round of cuts, reducing their training camp roster to 35 players.
General Manager Ron Hextall announced the roster moves on Saturday morning.
Jordy Bellerive, Jonathan Gruden, Valtteri Puustinen, Felix Robert, Niclas Almari, Taylor Fedun, Cam Lee, Will Reilly, Mitch Reinke, and Filip Lindberg have been assigned to the AHL and will be part of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp.
Matt Bartkowski has been released from his professional tryout contract.
Raivis Ansons has been returned to his junior team in the QMJHL.
The team’s next preseason game will be played tomorrow afternoon at 12:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena against the Detroit Red Wings.