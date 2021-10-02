By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh company decided to celebrate its 75th anniversary by giving back to the local community.
Schultheis Bros. decided to give a roof away to honor their family legacy. The goal was to five one deserving family in the Pittsburgh family a free roof system.
They held a contest and asked people to write in, explaining why they should win.
Three finalists were selected after a public voting period, but they couldn’t pick just one.
The company decided to surprise all three with a roof instead.
One of the winners was Patyn McCune, who owns Lelulos Pizzeria in Plum.
“I’m still shaking. This is the gift of a lifetime,” McCune said.
McCune kept her restaurant open during the pandemic, giving away thousands of lunches for students while living under a crumbling roof.
The other winners were Larry and Linda from Verona, who have been a beacon for their community, and Kristen Woodring from Monroeville.