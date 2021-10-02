By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers square off with the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, the team will be doing so without wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Claypool did not practice yesterday due to an injured hamstring.
He had been listed as questionable, but has now been downgraded and will not play.
#Steelers WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game at Green Bay.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 2, 2021
Kickoff at Lambeau Field scheduled for 4:25 p.m. as the Steelers look to get back in the win column after two consecutive losses.