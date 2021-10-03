AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TARENTUM (KDKA) – On Monday, the Allegheny County Health Department will conduct free COVID-19 testing in Tarentum.

The clinic will run from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the First United Presbyterian Church on Lock Street.

Appointments are not required but registration is available for those who want to reserve a spot.

You can learn more on the Allegheny County Health Department’s website at this link.