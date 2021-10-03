AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
Filed Under:Braddock, Byron Harris Jr.., Davon Brown, Local News, Local TV, Missing Person, Pennsylvania State Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 2-year-old boy.

According to State Police, 2-year-old Byron Harris, Jr. was last seen in Braddock Borough on Saturday morning and is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

(Courtesy: PA State Police)

Police say he was last seen with 36-year-old Davon Brown, a 6’0″, 230 lb. Black male.

Brown was last seen driving a a dark gray 2007 Honda Accord with Pennsylvania license plate LPJ-4986.

Anyone with information about Harris Jr. is asked to contact police by calling 911 or contacting the Braddock Police Department at 412-351-5400.