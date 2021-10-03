By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 2-year-old boy.
According to State Police, 2-year-old Byron Harris, Jr. was last seen in Braddock Borough on Saturday morning and is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.
Police say he was last seen with 36-year-old Davon Brown, a 6’0″, 230 lb. Black male.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Braddock Police Department is searching for Byron Harris Jr. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/BNX4g9ThK8
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 3, 2021
Brown was last seen driving a a dark gray 2007 Honda Accord with Pennsylvania license plate LPJ-4986.
Anyone with information about Harris Jr. is asked to contact police by calling 911 or contacting the Braddock Police Department at 412-351-5400.