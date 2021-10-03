By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLESTON (KDKA) – Last week, California became the first state in the country to impose a vaccination mandate for school-aged children once it becomes FDA approval.READ MORE: 'This Is A Brotherhood:' First Responders Gather To Pay Respects To The Fallen
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said not to expect a mandate in his state.READ MORE: Allegheny County Health Department Conducting Free COVID-19 Testing In Tarentum
“No chance, no chance,” Gov. Justice said on CBS’s Face The Nation. “I truly believe that the mandates only divide and the only divide is more from the standpoint of mandates. I don’t believe in imposing upon our freedoms over and over. I’m going to still encourage in every way because I truly believe that the more people that we get vaccinated, the less people will die. But at the same time, we still got to stand up for who we are. For crying out loud, we’re Americans.”MORE NEWS: Two West Virginia Fathers Sue State Officials Over Charter School Law
According to the CDC, just 49.2% of West Virginians are fully vaccinated.