By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Aviary has announced that Kodiak, their Steller’s Sea Eagle has been found and is safely back in his habitat at the aviary.

Kodiak escaped from his habitat on September 25.

The Aviary’s team of animal care experts spotted him at a home in Pine Township on Sunday evening.

An initial exam found that he is still in excellent health and body condition.

He is currently in a behind-the-scenes area of the aviary and being fed meals of fresh meat.