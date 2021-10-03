AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEXFORD (KDKA) — Friday kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual nationwide campaign to raise awareness for the disease.

And to honor those fighting the battle – the Northern Regional Police Department is putting breast cancer ribbon decals on the window of every patrol unit.

Officers will also wear ribbons on their uniforms.

The department posted a picture on Facebook saying it’s “a small gesture,” but they want the community to know they stand with those battling breast cancer and survivors.