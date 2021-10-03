By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEXFORD (KDKA) — Friday kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual nationwide campaign to raise awareness for the disease.READ MORE: Trinity United Presbyterian Church In Uniontown Celebrates 125th Anniversary
And to honor those fighting the battle – the Northern Regional Police Department is putting breast cancer ribbon decals on the window of every patrol unit.READ MORE: Penn Hills Man Pleads Guilty To Series Of Armed Robberies From 2014
Officers will also wear ribbons on their uniforms.MORE NEWS: Pa. Attorney General's Office To Prosecute Case Against Somerset County DA
The department posted a picture on Facebook saying it’s “a small gesture,” but they want the community to know they stand with those battling breast cancer and survivors.