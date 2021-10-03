By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, according to the Penguins organization.
The Penguins say their medical team is monitoring his condition, and the NHL’s protocols on COVID-19 mitigation are being followed.
Dominik Simon will skate in place of Guentzel in today's game.
This comes just as the Penguins are scheduled to play the Detroit Red Wings today at noon.
