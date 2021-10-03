AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, according to the Penguins organization.

The Penguins say their medical team is monitoring his condition, and the NHL’s protocols on COVID-19 mitigation are being followed.

This comes just as the Penguins are scheduled to play the Detroit Red Wings today at noon.

Dominik Simon will take his place in today’s game.

