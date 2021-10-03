PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region.

There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph.

Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall.

Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM!

Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening.

Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies.

Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.