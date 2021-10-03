By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHERADEN (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead overnight in Sheraden.READ MORE: Penn Hills Man Pleads Guilty To Series Of Armed Robberies From 2014
Pittsburgh Police were called to the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street around 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.READ MORE: Pa. Attorney General's Office To Prosecute Case Against Somerset County DA
The investigation is ongoing.MORE NEWS: Pa. State Police Searching For Byron Harris, Jr., Missing 2-Year-Old Boy Last Seen In Braddock
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details