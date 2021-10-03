AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHERADEN (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead overnight in Sheraden.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the 2700 block of Glen Mawr Street around 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

The investigation is ongoing.

