By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — This weekend, members of Trinity United Presbyterian Church are celebrating the congregation's 125th anniversary.
As part of the celebration, the church held a big event in downtown Uniontown.
Members say it was a way to celebrate the community as well.
"We wanted to have an event like this, not only to showcase things that our church has to offer but a thank you to the city of Uniontown for being such a gracious tenant for these past 125 years for the church," one organizer said.
The congregation says it hopes it can continue to give back to the community for another 125 years.