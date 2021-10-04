By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MARION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are trying to find the person who shot a family's pet in Butler County.
Harrisville Police say someone shot the 4-year-old St. Bernard in the head and neck with a shotgun on Porter Road in Marion Township.

Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m., last Thursday, Sept. 30. Police say the owner was not home at the time but later returned home and heard the dog whimpering outside.
The good news is the dog is starting to heal and beginning to eat again.
His owners say they have no idea why anyone would do this to their beloved dog and add that he's very friendly.
Anyone with details about the case should give Harrisville Borough Police a call at 724-735-2030.