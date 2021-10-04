PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The CDC has released new guidance ahead of the holiday season, adding what they say you can do in order to keep your friends and family safe and healthy.

The Delta variant of COVID-19 remains a big concern, so the CDC is saying if you’re not vaccinated, there are things you should do to make sure you’re protecting your loved ones.

The agency says the safest way to celebrate the holidays is by having virtual celebrations, gathering outside in a socially distanced way, and by celebrating only with people who live in the same household.

If you are gathering indoors, make sure your windows and doors are open for better ventilation, and follow CDC guidelines like wearing a mask indoors if there are a lot of people at the gathering.

It’s also suggested to hold off on holiday travel like flying if possible, unless you’re fully vaccinated. If you’re not fully vaccinated and you’re traveling with children, choose other ways to get to your destination, like driving.

Looking past Thanksgiving, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s too soon to tell how things will look by Christmas time.

“It’s just too soon to tell. We’ve just gotta concentrate on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re gonna do at a particular time,” Dr. Fauci said.

“Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down and we can do it by getting people vaccinated,” Dr. Fauci went on to say.

The CDC also suggests talking to family and friends about plans ahead of time, so that everyone knows what to expect.