By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 14,076 new coronavirus cases and 94 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,449,368 cases and 29,531 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,776 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 672 in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 – Sept. 30 stood at 9.1%.

The state says 12,872,728 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,231,260 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 69.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,500,616 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 76,780 cases among residents and 16,359 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,144 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 31,186 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

