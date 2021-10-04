By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials are telling Duquesne Heights residents not to be alarmed by a low-flying helicopter in the area.READ MORE: Sidney Crosby Named To Team Canada’s Initial Olympics Roster
They say the chopper is just assisting with some maintenance work.
READ MORE: Supreme Court Opens A Session Likely To Feature Controversial Rulings On Abortion Rights, Religious Liberties And Access To Handguns
Residents of the Duquesne Heights neighborhood may see a low flying helicopter. This helicopter is assisting with the installation of a hillside utility pole. pic.twitter.com/VIro4V8GLj
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 4, 2021
According to Public Safety, it is helping with the installation of a hillside utility pole.MORE NEWS: New Kids On The Block Returning To Pittsburgh
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.