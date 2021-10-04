AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials are telling Duquesne Heights residents not to be alarmed by a low-flying helicopter in the area.

They say the chopper is just assisting with some maintenance work.

According to Public Safety, it is helping with the installation of a hillside utility pole.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.