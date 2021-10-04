PITTSBURGH (CBS/CNN) — Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp social platforms crashed Monday morning in a massive service outage.

The outage reportedly began around 11:40 a.m. EST.

Facebook released a statement through Twitter about an hour later, apologizing and saying they are working to fix the issue.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Outage tracking site Down Detector logged tens of thousands of reports for each of the services. Facebook’s own site would not load at all for about an hour on Monday; Instagram and WhatsApp were accessible, but could not load new content or send messages.

The reason for the outage was not immediately clear.

The outage comes the morning after Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen appeared in an interview with CBS News “60 Minutes” on Sunday evening.

Haugen, who worked at Google and Pinterest before joining Facebook in 2019, anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement that the company’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation.

Haugen is set to testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday.

Shares of Facebook were down more than 5% in midday trading Monday, putting it on pace for its worst trading day in nearly a year.

