By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the Steelers loss to the Packers on the road in Green Bay on Sunday, a lot of discussion was involving a play that resulted in a touchdown being taken off the board for the black and gold.

With time nearly expiring in the first half, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick rushed around the edge during a Packers field goal attempt.

Fitzpatrick blocked the kick, picked up the loose ball, and returned it for a Steelers touchdown — but it didn’t count.

A flag was on the field and Haden was called for being offsides. The Packers re-kicked and the field goal was good, turning the potential 17-13 Steelers lead into a 17-10 Packers lead.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore provided a breakdown on social media, saying that unless the players were lined up in the neutral zone, it did not appear that an offsides call should have been made.

Certain infractions are easier to see from the field-level, but from the angles that I've seen of the field goal in #PITvsGB: Unless the @Steelers were lined up in the neutral zone, the players move simultaneously with the snap which would mean no foul. pic.twitter.com/EBOvmtiPuB — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) October 3, 2021

Following the game, Haden took to social media, saying “I wasn’t offsides.”

I wasn’t offsides. — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) October 4, 2021

The Packers went on to win the game 27-17. It’s unclear if Haden will face any discipline from the league for his comment.