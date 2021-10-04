PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Steller’s sea eagle that left Pittsburghers searching for him for over a week is back home, safe and sound.

It seems that Kodiak just wanted to take a little trip from his habitat and explore some of what there is to see here in Western Pennsylvania.

At this point, he is safely back inside his habitat.

The Steller’s sea eagle escaped from the National Aviary back on September 25.

He seemed to be like many Pittsburghers and wasn’t interested in crossing any rivers.

Kodiak was reportedly spotted by the Aviary’s Animal Care Team on the North Side and in the area near North Park before he was rescued outside a home in Pine Township.

An initial exam found him to be in excellent health.

Staff have him in a behind-the-scenes area of the Aviary, where he is being fed.

The Aviary reportedly will have more information later this morning.