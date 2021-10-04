AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are a fan of late-80’s and early-90’s music, then this tour is for you.

New Kids on the Block is bringing “The Mixtape 2022” tour to PPG Paints Arena on July 19.

The 50-plus city tour also features Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

