There is a $5 fee to cover the disposal for computers and phones.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council will hold several collection events this month for old electronics.

The first e-waste collection event will be held tomorrow.

The events will be held at the following locations, dates, and times:

Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling, 408 Hoffman Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

  • Tuesday, Oct. 5, from Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 7, from 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 12, from Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 14, from 2 – 5 p.m.

Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling, 672 Horning Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

  • Tuesday, Oct. 19, from Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 21, from 2 – 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 26, from Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 28, from 2 – 5 p.m.

Registration is required. To learn how to register and for more information, click here.