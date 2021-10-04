By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council will hold several collection events this month for old electronics.
The first e-waste collection event will be held tomorrow.
The events will be held at the following locations, dates, and times:
Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling, 408 Hoffman Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- Tuesday, Oct. 5, from Noon – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 7, from 2 – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 12, from Noon – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 14, from 2 – 5 p.m.
Michael Brothers Hauling & Recycling, 672 Horning Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
- Tuesday, Oct. 19, from Noon – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 21, from 2 – 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 26, from Noon – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 28, from 2 – 5 p.m.
There is a $5 fee to cover the disposal for computers and phones.
Registration is required. To learn how to register and for more information, click here.