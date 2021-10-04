PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you scroll through TikTok, you’re bound to find challenges.

But new challenges have parents and schools concerned, especially since the challenges could end with a criminal offense.

“Devious Licks,” “Bathroom Challenge” and “Smack a Staff Member Challenge” are all the latest trends on TikTok that some students are doing.

“I think that the glorification of these offenses is what’s causing kids to do this,” said school psychologist Courtney Spencer.

Spencer believes some kids are jeopardizing their good name for online fame.

“I don’t think they realize the impact, that it’s negative, it’s destruction of property. I don’t think they see that because they just see being TikTok famous,” Spencer said.

Pittsburgh Public Schools, Steel Valley, Woodland Hill and Hempfield Area school districts, among others, have said there is zero-tolerance for students caught doing these challenges on school grounds.

Phil Walston’s son is a freshman at Pine-Richland High School and said the key to keeping tabs on what his son is up to online is having a healthy relationship.

“Always be engaged and have a pulse for what my son is doing, what he’s viewing, internet safety when you’re talking about social media,” Walston said.

Walston believes the type of destructive behavior seen in these challenges starts at home and said it is up to parents to have crucial conversations with their kids.

“As a parent, to always try to make sure they know they have that outlet to always speak to you and be comfortable telling you anything,” Walston said.

Spencer said parents should try to keep up with the times, whether it is TikToks, video games or anything else. Spencer also reminds parents to try to limit screen time and encourage physical activities