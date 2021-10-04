AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
On Sunday, the team announced that Jake Guentzel tested positive for the virus, while Zach Aston-Reese tested positive earlier in the week. 
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With two players testing positive for COVID-19 within the past week, the Penguins will begin testing players on the team and staff members for the virus daily once again.

Both players are now subject to the league’s protocols following positive tests for the virus.

Head coach Mike Sullivan also said Sunday that the team’s medical staff is also discussing other mitigation strategies, like social distancing being a part of the team’s protocols.

Last month, GM Ron Hextall said that the team was nearly fully vaccinated, with one player who was not, but said that he would be fully vaccinated in the coming weeks.