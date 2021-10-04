PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A year after the band’s concert was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolling Stones are ready to rock Pittsburgh.

The show comes as many concert venues are mandating proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test before attending an event.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was set up inside Heinz Field as Stones fans walked in on Monday. They were able to get the first dose of Pfizer, Moderna or a booster shot.

While Heinz Field isn’t mandating the vaccine to get into a show, other venues are.

The Pavilion at Star Lake, which is run by Live Nation, is the latest venue to mandate that fans have a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result within 72 hours of a show to attend. This is something some Rolling Stones fans think is a great thing to see.

“It’s a good idea and not that big of a deal. Let’s do it right and should all move forward,” Tom Frebel said.

“You wanna be safe, you wanna make sure your community is safe and everybody stays healthy and I think it’s a good idea,” Kati Wheeler said.

However, other fans saw things differently.

“I don’t think it should be mandatory. I think it should be up to the individual,” Jeanette Zeitler said.

Other venues like the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks, which is also run by Live Nation, Stage AE and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s theaters have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy to get into a show.

Leaders say they’re seeing positive feedback.

“When we initially announced the protocols, we did have a couple of refunds. In fact, we’ve seen sales tick up. Our community in Pittsburgh are highly vaccinated people saying they want to come back and experience the magic of live theater and live events in the Cultural District,” Vice President of Artistic Planning at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Scott Shiller said.

Most people KDKA’s Amy Wadas talked to said they’ll abide by the rules.

“I’m for it. I’d be willing to show my card,” Rolling Stones fan Jeff Greggrow said Monday.

“I have my card with me right now,” said Rolling Stones fan Dana Camino.

Again, Heinz Field is not requiring people to have the shot before attending an event at the stadium. A spokesperson said that won’t happen unless there’s a spike in COVID-19 cases or the CDC advises the venue to do so.