PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby will have a chance to play for a third Olympics' gold medal.
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain was just named to Team Canada’s initial roster for the 2022 Olympics.
Crosby famously hails from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Triple Gold Club member Sidney Crosby has been selected to Hockey Canada’s initial 2022 Olympic Roster 🇨🇦
He was the captain of Team Canada and won his second Olympic Gold back in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. That was the last time NHL players were allowed to participate in the Winter Games.
Crosby also has gold medals from the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the 2016 World Championship and the 2005 World Junior Championship.
In addition to Crosby, Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Vegas' Alex Pietrangelo have also been named to the initial roster.
The 2022 games are happening in Beijing starting Feb. 4.